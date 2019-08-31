CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Report: 1 Dead & At Least 30 Shot in Texas

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Authorities are responding to at least one shooting in Texas Saturday.

According to reports, at least 30 people have been shot including one state trooper. At least one person has been reported dead.

 

The public is urged to avoid Interstate 20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring as authorities search for at least two suspects, one of which they say hijacked a U.S. Postal Service van.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation.

This Story is Developing. 

Source: NBC Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Report: 1 Dead & At Least 30 Shot in Texas was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 2 days ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 2 days ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 2 days ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 3 days ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 4 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 4 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 1 month ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 month ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 month ago
07.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close