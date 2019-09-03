CLOSE
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is King’ Due Out In September

2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Well, Kanye West is back in album mode.

Wife Kim Kardashian West shared a photo on social media Thursday featuring a tracklist and album title for what appears to be Ye’s follow-up to last year’s ye. The title? Jesus Is King.

If you know Kanye’s handwriting (or have at least been paying attention over the past few months), his Sunday Service runs have been equal parts gospel, jam session and full-on show. It remains to be seen how fans are going to accept the supposed new album after Yandhi reportedly leaked online and Ye’s public statements regarding Trump and other topics have been criticized left and right.

 

Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is King’ Due Out In September was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close