Teenager’s Body Found In Chatham County Woods 18-Year-Old Wanted For Murder

According to police 19-year-old Marlene Yamileth Portillo-Posada’s body was found in the woods in Chatham County in the 6400 block of N.C. 751 on August 25th. Durham police investigators are asking the public for help in finding a 18-year-old man accused of killing her. Police say she was killed in Durham at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in Durham.Apparently 18-year-old Bryan Jose Guzman is wanted in connection with her death.He has been charged with one count of murder.

Sources say that Guzman may be driving a yellow 2006 Nissan Sentra with a black bumper and N.C. license PHP-4819.Anyone with information is asked to call (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

SOURCE: abc11.com

