1Yr Old Found Dead In Hot Car

Police are investigating the death of a 1yr old inside a hot car after being left in a hot car at a shopping center near Charlotte, NC.

after a 1-year-old was found dead inside a hot carThursday evening near a Pineville shopping center.

WSOC reported that Pineville police said the boy was found Thursday around 5 p.m. inside a car at the Mcmullen Creek Shopping Center.

Officers said the boy’s mother works at the shopping center and realized the baby was in the car as she was getting off.

