Ericaism: What Part Of Your Story Are You In? [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.29.19
What part of your story are you in? The beginning, middle or end? Where ever you are in your story, God is not surprised. Your choices guide it but the scripture says God always makes a way for you to get back in alignment with His plan. In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell wants listeners to know that God is waiting on you and encourages you to not give up. Page by page, day by day, keep God at the center and let Him be your hero!

