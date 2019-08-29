CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Viola Davis To Star As Michelle Obama In ‘First Ladies’ Drama Series In Works At Showtime

Viola Davis Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

(Black PR Wire) Viola Davis is set to portray Michelle Obama in First Ladies, a one-hour White House drama that has been put on fast-track development at Showtime with a three-script commitment. Davis will executive produce the project, which hails from writer Aaron Cooley (novels Four Seats: A Thriller of the Supreme Court, The Guns of Ridgewood), Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions, Cathy Schulman’s Welle Entertainment (Otherhood), Jeff Gaspin’s Gaspin Media (LA’s Finest) and Brad Kaplan (The Intruder). Showtime and Lionsgate TV co-produce.

Written by Cooley, First Ladies is set in the East Wing of the White House, where many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes, with Season 1 focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Viola Davis To Star As Michelle Obama In ‘First Ladies’ Drama Series In Works At Showtime was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 3 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 3 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 4 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 1 month ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 month ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 1 month ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 month ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 months ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close