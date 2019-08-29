Silver Spring, MD – August 28, 2019 – In celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Parkers, TV One will host a “Parkers-Palooza” marathon of the hit series on Friday, August 30. Park a seat on your couch this Labor Day weekend and binge watch your favorite episodes from 8 P.M. to 3 A.M. ET/7C!

The Parkers follows mother and daughter Nikki and Kim Parker who both attend Santa Monica College. Nikki discovered she was pregnant with Kim and dropped out of school, but then decides to return to pursue her education just as her daughter is getting ready for college. The show stars Mo’Nique as Nikki Parker, Countess Vaughn as Kim Parker and Dorien Wilson as Professor Stanley Oglevee.

The critically acclaimed comedy ran from 1999-2004 and continues to resonate with audiences for its authentic depiction of an evolving mother-daughter relationship. Tune into the marathon to learn fun facts about the cast and the series’ five-year run.

For more information about TV One’s upcoming programming, including original movies, visit the network’s companion website at www.tvone.tv. TV One viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) using the hashtag #TheParkers.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

TV ONE CELEBRATES THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PARKERS WITH A PRE-LABOR DAY MARATHON was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 5 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: