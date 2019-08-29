Celebrating the Birthday of Gospel Legend and Icon Albertina Walker

Richmond, VA (August 29, 2019) — As time continues to move on, sometimes you simply have to stop to remember a legend and an icon. Albertina Walker was truly just that.

Born in Chicago, Illinois and greatly influenced by Mahalia Jackson, Walker learned from the best.

It was in 1951, when she formed the group called The Caravans, that included Shirley Caesar, Dorothy Norwood, Delores Washington, Inez Andrews and Cassietta George. This group would go on to perform on many stages across the country and influence the style of traditional Gospel music.

She was a regular fixture at the Gospel Music Workshop of America and was credited with helping many in the Gospel music community start their careers.

Today, we remember Albertina Walker.

