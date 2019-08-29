CLOSE
Viola Davis Has Been Cast To Play Michelle Obama In “First Ladies” Series For Showtime!!

According to Variety, the Oscar- winning Viola Davis has agreed to play the former First Lady in a series being developed at Showtime, titles “First Ladies.” The network has given the potential one hour drama a three script commitment, with Aaron Cooley set to write and executive produce the project.

The series will take a closer look into the personal and political lives of First Ladies from our history, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama

Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

Viola Davis Has Been Cast To Play Michelle Obama In "First Ladies" Series For Showtime!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

