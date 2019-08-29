According to Variety, the Oscar- winning Viola Davis has agreed to play the former First Lady in a series being developed at Showtime, titles “First Ladies.” The network has given the potential one hour drama a three script commitment, with Aaron Cooley set to write and executive produce the project.

The series will take a closer look into the personal and political lives of First Ladies from our history, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

Viola Davis Has Been Cast To Play Michelle Obama In “First Ladies” Series For Showtime!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

