Viral Video Shows Raleigh Man Being Detained By Police In His Own Home

Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

The Raleigh Police department is responding after a video of their interaction with a Raleigh homeowner has gone viral.

Kazeem Oyeneyin’s burglar alarm was tripped by a house guest. Oyeneyin disarmed the alarm and went back to bed. Minutes later, Raleigh police were just outside of his home asking him to come out. Oyeneyin says he was confused as to why police were present. The police officer on the scene said that they had received calls about a tripped alarm. While the officer did ask if Oyeneyin had identification, he didn’t ask to see it.

More officers arrived on the scene and Oyeneyin was cuffed and put into a car.

 

 

 

Raleigh Police issued a statement about the event.

 

 

 

