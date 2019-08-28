Mr. Griffin: How To Be Bigger For Christ [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.28.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF recently talked with Pastor John P. Kee who reminded him of the way he used to push through with God when he was in his valley. It made him think about how he used to be so excited to tell people about how God was moving in his life, so in a message to listeners and a note to himself, he urges people to get rid of the lackluster spirit for Jesus and get back to that zeal, being bigger and more enthusiastic for Christ. 

Don’t wait until big things happen; praise Him through all things. 

Here, he offers ways on how to get a sip of the “Jesus juice” outside of Sundays. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: How To Be Bigger For Christ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 3 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 3 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 4 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 1 month ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 1 month ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 month ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close