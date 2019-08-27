Faith Walking: We All Look At Things Differently [VIDEO]

| 08.27.19
We all have different perspectives and sometimes we don’t give enough value to where people are in their lives. In today’s “Faith Walking,” Erica Campbell discusses how just like God shows us grace, we should give grace to other people’s understanding of things. Prayers up for peace and patience today, as learning how to look at things from other people’s viewpoint gives you an advantage at work and in your personal life!

Faith Walking: We All Look At Things Differently [VIDEO]

