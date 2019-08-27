CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Listen: Latice Crawford Releases New Single, “Amazing”

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

It’s been a while since we heard from Latice Crawford but the eOne Nashville singer is back with a new inspirational song called “Amazing.” 

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Speaking to God’s “amazing” characteristics, she thanks God for accepting her flaws, loving her when she didn’t love herself and never leaving when she felt alone. 

“Thank you Lord for sneaking behind my wall,” she sings. “Thank you for holding my hand in my wrong. Thank you for loving me in all of my faults. You’re amazing.” 

Listen:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Listen: Latice Crawford Releases New Single, “Amazing” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 3 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 3 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 4 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 1 month ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 month ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close