Pastor Marvin L. Winans & Perfecting Church Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Black Tie Gala

(Los Angeles, CA) – Pastor Marvin L. Winans and the Perfecting Church Choir shined brightly as musical guests at the recent Democratic Presidential Debates held at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan. Winans created special arrangements of, “America the Beautiful” and the “National Anthem” that was performed and aired live on CNN’s domestic and international platforms.

White House correspondent April Ryan tweeted, “What an incredible rendition of “America the Beautiful,” it mixed both the classical choral styles with the soul of the Black church experience. Bravo!”

Pastor Winans has now turned his attention to the Perfecting Church 30 Year Celebration and Gala on Friday, October 11. The black tie affair is being held at the historic Henry Ford Museum 20900 Oakwood Blvd. located in Dearborn, Michigan. The gathering is open to the public and Winans welcomes the residents of Detroit to join the celebration; the deadline for RSVP and ticket confirmation is August 15. Visit www.perfectingchurch.org or call (313) 365-3787 for more information.

The reknown social activist, Bryan Stevenson, and former professor at the University of Michigan School of Law is making national headlines and appearances on television outlets such as: NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt; MSNBC; National Geographic with Katie Couric and a one-on one with OWN Founder and CEO, Oprah Winfrey. The author of New York Times best-seller Just Mercy is the guest speaker for the Perfecting Church’s big celebration. Since 1989, Stevenson has been executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), a private, nonprofit law organization he founded that focuses on social justice and human rights in the context of criminal justice reform in the United States.

Pastor Marvin L. Winans says, “It is hard to believe that thirty-years have passed since Perfecting Church opened her doors. We are honored to have Social Activist, Bryan Stevenson as our special guest to lift us to a greater awareness of social justice. We will be entertained by the multiple Grammy Award winners BeBe Winans and CeCe Winans. Come and Celebrate with us!”

The evening of festivities begins at 6:30pm with special performances by hometown recording artists, BeBe Winans along with his sister, CeCe Winans. BeBe adds Author and Theatrical Producer to his title after touring the states with his award-winning play and book, Born for This, now headed to Broadway and the book is available for purchase online and via retail. Continuing to make her mark in music and ministry, CeCe recently collected her 12th Grammy Award for the release of Let Them Fall in Love CD, and enjoying her sixth year as Co-Pastor of Nashville Life Church with her husband Alvin Love. The extraordinary talent of these two siblings is unending and far-reaching as they move beyond their confront zone of singing.

The Detroit legacy of the Winans Family expands over several decades. The Patriarch David Winans, Sr. supported his large family as an employee at Ford Motor Company and a few side jobs. Through his example the Winans family learned the importance of community outreach and continues to honor the memory of their father with a very powerful community presence. In 1992, Pastor Winans founded the Perfecting Community Development Corporation (PCDC) which is home to: The Amelia Agnus Transitional Home for Women, The Winans Academy of Performing Arts, Perfecting Community Care Center, Hands of Hope, Camp Peace and SOAR. A portion of the proceeds will help support the Perfecting Community Development Corporation (PCDC) Mission Statement: https://perfectingcdc.org/programs-services/.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Pastor Marvin L. Winans & Perfecting Church Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Black Tie Gala was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: