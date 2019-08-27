Charlotte Teen Registers People To Vote While They Get Chicken

David Ledbetter will be old enough to vote in the 2020 election so he is getting others ready to vote too. The Charlotte teen is hanging out at Popeye’s and getting in on the excitement over who has the best chicken sandwich and getting people registered to vote in the meantime.

He went up to people waiting in line to try Popeye’s new chicken sandwich–a sandwich that has sold out across the country–and asked them if they had registered to vote.

His push was so successful, he ran out of voter forms.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: