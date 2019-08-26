DETROIT, Aug. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — In just a few weeks, Washington, DC will turn into an African American public policy think-tank for the 49th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference (CBCF-ALC) September 11 -15. The theme, “400 Years, Our Legacy Our Possibilities” will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt. Vernon Place, NW, Washington, DC.

The Word Network (TWN) will serve as a sponsor and will air the CBCF-ALC Annual Gospel Extravaganza Concert on Thursday night, September 12th, 8:00PM – 10:00PM at the United House of Prayer for All People, 601 M Street, NW, Washington, DC. On Saturday, September 15th at 7:00am, the Word will air the ALC prayer breakfast in convention hall D with performance by gospel artist Yolanda Adams and speaker Rev. Dr. Howard John Wesley.

“We are pleased to return for this year’s 49th ALC. We are the largest African American Religious Network in the world, and this partnership allows our viewers to participate right from their homes or mobile apps. And, to top it off, we are thankful to have Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence here in Detroit. – Kevin Adell, CEO

“We are excited about the return of the Word Network, and grateful for their partnership in our efforts to provide conferees, and now 92 million viewers live access to the ALC.” – David A. Hinson, Pres.& CEO

The CBCF-ALC is a non-partisan, non-profit organization, and the leading policy conference on issues impacting African Americans and the global black community. This year, thousands will join with thought leaders, legislators, grassroots organizers, influencers and celebrities to discuss a myriad of issues from maternal and mental health to Criminal Justice Reform, Education, Homeownership and more.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Black Caucus Foundation for the 49th Annual Legislative Conference Gospel Extravaganza Concert and the Annual Prayer Breakfast was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 6 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: