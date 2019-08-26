CLOSE
Chart-Topper Koryn Hawthorne Delivers New Music With “ENOUGH,”

Nashville, TN (August 23, 2019) – Chart-topper Koryn Hawthorne delivers new music with her latest song “Enough” – featured in the new Affirm Films and Provident Films major motion picture release Overcomer, out nationwide in theatres now. Hawthorne packs a punch with her voice on “Enough,” creating a dynamic anthem providing motivation and strength to believe in yourself and keep going, knowing God’s love is there.

Fresh off a national summer tour performing on Kirk Franklin’s LONG LIVE LOVE Tour, and garnering multiple 2019 Dove Awards nominations for her chart-topping album Unstoppable and songs, the GRAMMY®-nominated, Billboard Music Award, NAACP Image Award, Stellar and Dove Award-winning songstress continues to push the envelope as an artist and songwriter with “Enough.” Written by Hawthorne with hit songwriters Jonathan Smith (Zach Williams, Danny Gokey, We Are Messengers) and Bryan Fowler (TobyMac, Mandisa, Kari Jobe), “Enough” is part of the original motion picture soundtrack for Overcomer, available now. The latest inspirational film from hit filmmaking duo Alex and Stephen Kendrick (War Room, Courageous, Fireproof), the sixth film from the Kendrick Brothers shares an uplifting tale surrounding faith, family, and facing doubts, and stars Alex Kendrick, Priscilla Shirer, and Aryn Wright-Thompson.

