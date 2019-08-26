CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Melvin Crispell III Crown Winner of Sunday Best Season 9

Belle and Crispell

Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

Congratulations to Sunday Best Season 9 winner, Melvin Crispell III!

It truly was a long time coming, for this talented young man, but with his range and depth and talent, he was crowned the winner.

The journey started out with twenty other competitors, and over time they became a family, who supported each other, all realizing, each week, someone would have to leave the competition.  In the end, he faced off with Joshua Copeland in this season’s finale who was also a very strong competitor.

However after the final tally of votes were counted, a powerful testimony and a display of vocal capabilities, the North Carolina native was crowd the winner.

Congratulations!

Melvin Crispell III Crown Winner of Sunday Best Season 9 was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 3 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 3 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 4 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 4 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 month ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close