Congratulations to Sunday Best Season 9 winner, Melvin Crispell III!

It truly was a long time coming, for this talented young man, but with his range and depth and talent, he was crowned the winner.

The journey started out with twenty other competitors, and over time they became a family, who supported each other, all realizing, each week, someone would have to leave the competition. In the end, he faced off with Joshua Copeland in this season’s finale who was also a very strong competitor.

However after the final tally of votes were counted, a powerful testimony and a display of vocal capabilities, the North Carolina native was crowd the winner.

Congratulations!

Melvin Crispell III Crown Winner of Sunday Best Season 9 was originally published on praiserichmond.com

