Vigil Held In Durham For 9 Yr Old Z’Yon Person

Family, friends and youth football players gathered to remember Zion and rally against gun violence in the Triangle.

9 yr old Z’Yon Person was shot and killed last week while riding in the car with his Aunt and others while on the way to Pelican’s SnoBalls to get snow cones.

Police say the shooting was targeted and had signs of being gang-related.

On Sunday, the five football teams marched from the downtown YMCA to the CCB Plaza with signs of support.

Bull City Bull Dogs coach Fred Evans co-organized the march.

Police say they are receiving tips but so far no arrests have been made.

A vigil for Z’Yon was also held in Durham Sunday evening.

Many family members were in attendance, including Z’Yon’s mom.

