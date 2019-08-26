CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET Sunday Best’

Joshua Copeland & Melvin Crispell III

Source: Sunday Best TV Show / nEiLy DiCkErSoN

After returning for an amazing ninth season, BET Sunday Best crowned its winner for this season — North Carolina’s own Melvin Crispell III. He beat out Joshua Copeland in the finals to take home a recording contract with RCA Inspiration and a cash prize of $50,000.

Crispell III joins an elite Sunday Best winners list including Le’Andria JohnsonTasha-Page LockhartAmber Bullock, and Crystal Aiken.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided.

RELATED: ‘BET Sunday Best’ Contestants Joshua Copeland &amp; Melvin Crispell III Share Their Greatest Moments

RELATED: Kelly Price Shares What Her Reaction Was When Asked To Be A Judge On ‘Sunday Best’

Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET Sunday Best’ was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 3 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 3 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 4 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 4 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 month ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close