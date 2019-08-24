Steph Curry Helps Revitalize Howard University’s Golf Program

Good news for Howard University students! The University is bringing back its golf program for the first time in decades, thanks to NBA star Stephen Curry. On Monday the NBA superstar announced that for the next six year he will financially support the Bison’s golf teams.

According to ESPN.com, Howard, a historically black university in Washington, D.C., plans to have men’s and women’s teams in place for the 2020-21 season. It may have come as a shock but Howard previously competed in golf at the Division II level.

School officials believe its teams were disbanded sometime during the 1970s. Now that the program has been granted a triumphant return, there is a lot of work that will need to be done.

The school will begin a search for coaches, potential players and a course for practice and competitive rounds in the next few months. ESPN.com reports that Curry, who attended Davidson College, became interested in helping bring back the Bison’s golf teams after meeting Howard senior and golfer Otis Ferguson IV during a campus visit to watch a documentary film in January.

Curry played golf on his high school team and has appeared as an amateur and celebrity golfer in tournaments during his NBA career. Curry is also a co-host of the ABC mini-golf TV show “Holey Moley.”

