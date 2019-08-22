‘Sunday Best’ Contestants Joshua Copeland & Melvin Crispell III Share Their Greatest Moments

Get Up Erica
| 08.22.19
Dismiss

This weekend fans will watch the season finale of “Sunday Best.” For the past several weeks contestants have gone home and now we will see if Joshua Copeland or Melvin Crispel III wins.

Erica Campbell spoke to the gentleman about what their experience has been like and how it was having judges comment on each performance.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The experience for Crispell has been amazing. One of the greatest takeaways he shared was finding a medium between artistry and ministry.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Copeland mentioned that one of the greatest moments for him was being taught by Kirk Franklin. He taught him how to engage with the audience and understand the story in delivering the song to people.

SEE ALSO: Erica Campbell To Perform, Debut New Single “Praying And Believing” On “Sunday Best” Finale

The two contestants also spoke about being evaluating by judges every week and how they always told the truth. Each of them felt that they grew from the advice they got.

Listen to the full interview up top!

2019 BET Awards - Show

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

6 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

Continue reading PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

PHOTOS: Gospel Artists Brought Their ‘Sunday Best’ To BET Awards 2019!

The BET Awards was full of great honors, tributes, fashion and more, but you already know what we loved most: seeing the hosts of the upcoming season of BET's Sunday Best perform together. Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price took the show to church last night. In case you missed it: https://youtu.be/sWrb5nyKltU   See photos from their appearance the 2019 BET Awards below... RELATED: BET's 'Sunday Best' To Return To Television! RELATED: Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

‘Sunday Best’ Contestants Joshua Copeland & Melvin Crispell III Share Their Greatest Moments was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 4 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 4 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 month ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close