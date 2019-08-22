Erica Campbell Releases Epic Anthem PRAYING AND BELIEVING

LOS ANGELES, CA) – August 21, 2019 –5X GRAMMY winner, Erica Campbell, returns with impressive new anthem “Praying And Believing.” Campbell will debut the song with a show-stopping performance on the season finale of BET’s Sunday Best this Sunday, August 25, 8/7c and the single will then be available on all digital platforms.

This powerful song is exactly what is needed for today’s current climate. With tragedy, injustice, hurt and hate, “Praying And Believing” is the perfect salve for the country’s collective wounds. The poignant tune, written and produced by Erica and Warryn Campbell along with Dontae Winslow, uplifts the listener in every way.

The song showcases Campbell’s unbelievable vocals and passionate delivery. “Praying and Believing” is a powerful and passionate song that lets people know that someone IS praying for them and they are not alone,” said Campbell. “It’s a song for anyone in any situation.”

“Praying And Believing” is the introduction single to the forthcoming new compilation album WARRYN CAMPBELL PRESENTS MY BLOCK INC. The compilation album will feature all new music from Jason McGee & The Choir, MC Lyte, Lena Byrd Miles, JoiStaRR, The Walls Group and more, and will be released on all digital outlets on September 27, 2019.

Erica continues to be hard at work as the popular morning radio show host of the nationally syndicated “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell,” as well as prepping for the release of her debut book “More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work That Uncovers Your True Beauty” (Atria Books, September 24, 2019).

