Check Out Back-To-School Organization Tips For Your Kids

It’s time for kids to go back to school, so it’s time to work smarter, not harder. WRAL.com’s Sarah Lindenfeld Hall has some ideas to save their sanity and yours!
Some of Sarah’s tips include:
- Setting things up the night before
- Creating a homework station for your kids
- Color coding folders for different subjects
- Implementing a family calendar
- Having a buddy system
- Don’t forget the snacks
