Check Out Back-To-School Organization Tips For Your Kids

Pensive black girl in library posing with books

Source: Drazen Lovric / Getty

It’s time for kids to go back to school, so it’s time to work smarter, not harder. WRAL.com’s Sarah Lindenfeld Hall has some ideas to save their sanity and yours!

 

 

Some of Sarah’s tips include:

  • Setting things up the night before
  • Creating a homework station for your kids
  • Color coding folders for different subjects
  • Implementing a family calendar
  • Having a buddy system
  • Don’t forget the snacks

 

The cast of Power took over Madison Square Garden Tuesday night for the most massive premiere party of all time but Naturi Naughton and LaLa Anthony stood out for their fabulous fashions. Naturi sashayed to the garden in a $1,405 black mini dress with buckle detail by Alexandre Vauthier. Styled by Brian McPhatter, she topped off the look with a Judith Leiber clutch, Jimmy Choo shoes and makeup by AJ Crimson. https://www.instagram.com/p/B1aE6NKj9pD/ All while her co-star La La donned a shimmering form-fitting gown by the same designer. https://www.instagram.com/p/B1Z97M8lOxb/ 50 Cent didn't come to play in a $2,635 Dries Van Noten tie-dye suit. And Ghost, known for his tailored fashion, kept it more casual in a vest. Get into their looks, below:

 

Check Out Back-To-School Organization Tips For Your Kids was originally published on foxync.com

