Durham City Officials Call for Action In Shooting Death Of 9-Year Old

Durham City Council members are vying to take action in wake of the shooting death of a 9-year-old Zion Person over the weekend. Mayor Steve Schewel called Zion’s death an “unspeakable tragedy.” The city council held a moment of silence to honor Zion. He was shot while riding in his aunt’s car to get a snow cone near Duke and Leon Street on Sunday night.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible for the shooting should CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 919-683-1200.

It’s time to get the guns off our streets and find the person responsible for this act of violence.

Jodi Berry Posted August 20, 2019

