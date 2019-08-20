Knightdale One Of The Most Affordable Places To Live In NC

A new study lists 10 small towns in NC as most affordable.

All 10 had an average annual mortgage payment of less than $9,000, and several were under $6,000.

The study also took into account annual property tax, median incomer and annual homeowner’s insurance.

The most affordable place to live was Half Moon, in Onslow County, which had an average annual mortgage payment of $5,987.

Following it, starting with the second-to-least expensive, was: Stokesdale (Guilford County), Lewisville (Forsyth County), Sawmills (Caldwell County), Indian Trail (Union County), Winterville (Pitt County), Knightdale (Wake County), King (Stokes and Forsyth counties), Trinity (Randolph County) and Nashville (Nash County).

Most towns had a median annual income above $50,000.

Sawmills had the lowest income of the 10, at $41,875, and Lewisville had the highest, at $81,250.

Source: WRAL.com

