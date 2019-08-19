CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Heat Index Expected To Top 100 Today

Sun Breaks Through The Clouds

Source: Just One Film / Getty

According to WRAL meteorologist the next couple of days are going to be extremely HOT.

On Monday and Tuesday, heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits, making it feel hotter than 100 degrees outside. Highs in the mid 90s are expected each day, but Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

“Be prepared,” said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. “We’ll have a heat index over 100 degrees for the next several days, and there will be little relief.”

Read more at WRAL.com

 

heat index , hot temperatures , local weather

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 3 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close