Heat Index Expected To Top 100 Today

According to WRAL meteorologist the next couple of days are going to be extremely HOT.

On Monday and Tuesday, heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits, making it feel hotter than 100 degrees outside. Highs in the mid 90s are expected each day, but Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week.

“Be prepared,” said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. “We’ll have a heat index over 100 degrees for the next several days, and there will be little relief.”

