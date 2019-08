EPHESIANS 2:10 (NKJV) For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.

EXPLANATION: It is right and good that we recognize God planned for us before we were born the seed of doing good to all men, especially those who respect and honor His name. We were made to be examples of Him!

Scripture For The Week “Walk In Your Purpose” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted August 18, 2019

