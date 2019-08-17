CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

The PNC Arena Has A New Clear Bag Policy!

Mother’s Day Designer Purse Giveaway!

Source: Marketing / wdmk

Don Waddell, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes and Gale Force Sports & Entertainment, today announced that PNC Arena will implement a clear bag policy that limits the size and type of bags permitted inside the venue. The policy will apply to guests attending all events at PNC Arena beginning September 18, 2019, prior to the Carolina Hurricanes first preseason home game.

 

“The clear bag policy is an additional security measure that complements our standards for safety and security at PNC Arena,” said Waddell. “The new guidelines support a safer environment and allows us to enhance the efficiency of entry for guests.”

The new policy will apply to guests attending Carolina Hurricanes and NC State men’s basketball games as well as concerts, family shows, conventions and other special events held at PNC Arena. Guests are encouraged to bring only essential items and will be permitted to carry one of the following approved bags:

  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag
  • Small clutch / purse, no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

An exception will be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags, after a thorough inspection by a security representative. Diaper bags must be accompanied by the child.

Guests will be asked to return unapproved bags and other prohibited items to their vehicles or transfer belongings to an approved clear bag prior to entry. Approved items may be carried in their pockets, including keys, phones, wallets, etc. For a complete list of prohibited items, please visit www.PNCArena.com/Policies

The policy is subject to change at the discretion of PNC Arena management or in accordance with touring events. Other security measures will remain in place, including walk-through metal detectors as well as canine teams provided by K2 Solutions Inc.

For information on upcoming PNC Arena events, please visit www.PNCArena.com

 

Beautycon Festival New York 2019 - Day 1

Fashion Files: Marsai Martin Is The Flyest 15-Year-Old We Know!

20 photos Launch gallery

Fashion Files: Marsai Martin Is The Flyest 15-Year-Old We Know!

Continue reading Fashion Files: Marsai Martin Is The Flyest 15-Year-Old We Know!

Fashion Files: Marsai Martin Is The Flyest 15-Year-Old We Know!

[caption id="attachment_3025710" align="alignleft" width="881"] Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty[/caption] Black-ish star Marsai Martin is not just a boss on and behind the screen, but she's one in these fashion streets. The 15-year-old is growing up and so is her style. She's basically the flyest. Thanks to her stylist Jason Rembert, the Little actress and producer has been killing the red carpet drenched in designers such as Miri Couture, Kate Spade, Viktor & Rolf and Pantora Mini to name a few. Then, there's her own Instagram, where Marsai is giving us SERIOUS range from innovative eye makeup to graphic tees (we love the Nipsey Hussle one) to her neon green pumps. Baby girl's fashion has evolved! So to celebrate our pint-sized queen, scroll through these pics of the 15-year-old serving up all the lewks!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

The PNC Arena Has A New Clear Bag Policy! was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 2 weeks ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 3 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 3 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 3 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 month ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close