Earth’s Hottest Month on Record: July 2019

Regardless of how hot you may be right now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that Earth faced unprecedented heat in July, its hottest month on record.  According to CNN, July’s temperature across land and ocean surfaces worldwide was 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average of 60.4.

It was the highest for July since records began in 1880, beating the record set in 2016 by 0.05 degrees.  Some of the significant temperature differences were seen all across the globe in places like Alaska, central Europe, northern and southwestern parts of Asia, and parts of Africa and Australia.

Temperatures were at least 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above the average. July is typically the warmest month of the year. Nine of the 10 warmest July’s have occurred since 2005, with the past five years being the five warmest on record.

