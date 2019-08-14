Gospel Singer C West Ties The Knot With Long-Time Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

Congrats are in order for gospel singer C West who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Katie Soriano-West.
The two wed earlier this month in a suburb outside of Atlanta, then traveled to Montego Bay, Jamaica for their honeymoon to celebrate the nuptials.
To further commemorate the moment, C West — who met Katie in 2016 — released an acoustic ballad about his future with his new bride titled “West.”
“I wrote this song to express my love for Katie,” he says. “I’ve always told her that she doesn’t have to change anything about herself because she is already perfect for me. As we grew deeper in love, I realized that I did want her to change one thing: her last name. In the creative process of creating this song, I wanted to do a play on words with my last name, but I really struggled. I sat down and I asked God to help me write a song about her and that’s when it all began to come together. Katie reminds me of a beautiful sunset. It rises in the east and it sets in the west. This song is about settling down.”
I can’t wait to share our story with you guys one day. It definitely wasn’t a perfect one. God’s just really amazing. Instagram is such an incredible platform to connect with people all over the world. However, it can be kind of deceiving to see someone’s highlights and assume they have it all together. Well, we don’t. We are just two imperfect people chasing after perfect love together. We are Children of the most High God learning and growing in His Love. 💜 I want to encourage you with this today… You are fully known & deeply loved by Abba. There is no pressure to be anything or anyone but a son or a daughter. Let Papa wrap you in his love where you are right now because he’s closer than you think. Love you brothers and sisters. We are all in this walk together.
We’re looking forward to seeing more from the newly married couple, as they already have a joint Instagram account: @TheCartieCrew.
Congrats to the Wests!
