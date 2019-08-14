CLOSE
TV ONE TO CELEBRATE THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF GOSPEL LUMINARIES

Donnie McClurkin

Source: The Belle Report / Donnie McClurkin

SILVER SPRING, MD (August 13, 2019) – TV One will air THE AFRICAN PRIDE GOSPEL SUPERFEST on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 7 p.m. ET/6C followed by an encore presentation at 8 p.m./7C. Held at the Schuster Performing Arts Center in Dayton, Ohio, the 19th annual celebration will bring together gospel recording artists and celebrities for one of America’s most anticipated television events in urban gospel.

Hosted by film and television star Wendy Raquel Robinson, the one-hour telecast will feature a musical celebration honoring Pastor Donnie McClurkin with guest performances by Deitrick Haddon, Sensere, J. Moss, Tye Tribbett, The Shelby 5, Isabel Davis, Micah Stampley, Byron Cage, Demetrius West & JP and many more.

Don’t miss a memorable evening of performances, uplifting entertainment, and a salute to gospel luminaries and their musical legacies.

THE AFRICAN PRIDE GOSPEL SUPERFEST is produced by Cartwright Entertainment Group with Bobby Cartwright Jr. and Renita A. Cartwright serving as Executive Producers.

For more information about TV One’s upcoming programming, including original movies, visit the network’s companion website at www.tvone.tv.

TV One viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) using the hashtag #GospelSuperfest. Download the TV ONE App to watch your favorite shows and movies.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

TV ONE TO CELEBRATE THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF GOSPEL LUMINARIES was originally published on praiserichmond.com

