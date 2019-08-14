Source: Yolanda Adams / Yolanda Adams

Confirmed honorees include Xscape, Arrested Development, Tamia, Yolanda Adams, Freddie Jackson

Chicago, IL – August 14, 2019 — Chicago based television production company, Central City Productions announces the 2019 Black Music Honors television taping set to take place on Thursday, September 5th at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA. During this star-studded two-hour television special, Central City Productions (CCP) will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music.

Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley and GRAMMY® Award-winner and actress LeToya Luckett return as co-hosts of the show, which is set to air in broadcast syndication Sept. 14 – October 20, 2019. State Farm returns as the show’s title sponsor. Tickets are available at: blackmusichonors.com and ticketmaster.com

The 2019 Black Music Honors will take place at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre, 2900 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Confirmed honorees include Xscape, Arrested Development, Tamia, Yolanda Adams, Freddie Jackson.

Confirmed performers included 702, Dee-1, Kelly Price, Le’Andria Johnson, Leon Timbo, Mali Music, Tony Terry, Keke Wyatt, MAJOR. and more to be announced.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

2019 Black Music Honors Impacts Atlanta On Thursday, September 5th was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 11 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: