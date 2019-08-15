CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Get Ready For Food Truck Thursday In Knightdale!

Shake Shack Raises Prices For Upcoming IPO

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The third Thursday of every month, from April to October, 2019 Food Truck Thursday will take place at Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Avenue, Knightdale.

There will be one food truck for lunchtime, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and then several at dinner, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be live music at dinner on the 3rd Thursday of the month:

  • August 15
  • September 19
  • October 17

The food truck schedule, subject to change:

Lunch

  • August 15: Baton Rouge Cuisine
  • September 19: Sarges Chef
  • October 17: Bam Pow Chow

Dinner

  • August 15: Poblanos Tacos and More, The Humble Pig, Sweet Escapes
  • September 19: Moonrunners, Redneck BBQ Lab, Frostbites
  • October 17: Havana Daves, Woodpile BBQ, Bourbon Street Beignets
America's Got Talent - Season 14

Gabrielle Union Just Snatched Our Edges In This Sparkling Green Mini Dress

15 photos Launch gallery

Gabrielle Union Just Snatched Our Edges In This Sparkling Green Mini Dress

Continue reading Gabrielle Union Just Snatched Our Edges In This Sparkling Green Mini Dress

Gabrielle Union Just Snatched Our Edges In This Sparkling Green Mini Dress

[caption id="attachment_3054833" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Motherhood looks amazing on Gabrielle Union, especially when she's stunning audiences in the most gorgeous sparkly green mini dress. Styled by Thomas Christos, Union donned a strapless dress by The Blonds on America's Got Talent Tuesday night. She completed the look with a sleek high ponytail braid and glowing skin. Shortly before hitting the judging panel, Union posed with her daughter a.k.a "shady baby" using the caption, "Tinker Bell and Peter Pan." https://www.instagram.com/p/B1H5QmqHt9B/ For more of "the dress" and Union's fashion on AGT, keep scrolling...

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

Get Ready For Food Truck Thursday In Knightdale! was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 1 week ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 1 week ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 1 week ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 3 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 3 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 4 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 month ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close