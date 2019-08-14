“Working Mom Wednesday’s” School Readiness

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 08.14.19
Boy (5-7) wearing backpack, carrying lunchbox, portrait

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty

It’s “Back to School readiness” Month so today’s guest gives us tips and advice on what we need to know and have our kids ready for going back or starting school for the first time.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

My guest:

Megan Culver

Director at the Bright Horizons at BCBS of North Carolina.  Megan has a  BS in education and has been a child care professional for 10 years.

Listen as Megan gives us 6 tip to help children and parents with their back to school readiness.

 

 

BCBS of NC , Megan Culver , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , Nekia Riley

