ANTHONY BROWN & GROUP therAPy ANNOUNCES THE 2ECOND WIND LIVE TOUR

Los Angeles, CA (August 12, 2019) – Grammy nominated Gospel sensation Anthony Brown and Group therAPy announces the 2econd Wind Live tour, today.

The 2econd Wind Live tour will kick-off at the Bronze Peacock at the Houston House of Blues in Texas on Sunday, October 6, 2019. With the highly anticipated upcoming album 2econd Wind: Ready, the Stellar Award winner Anthony Brown and Group therAPy will deliver all the fan favorites, including his latest trending single on Billboard, “Blessings on Blessings.” Tickets are now on sale at AJBLIVE.COM.

2econd Wind is not just another cd. It’s the song of the conqueror. It’s what happens when you push past the place where you said “I can’t”. This tour will be a defining moment for all who come. When God adds His “super” to your “natural”, 2econd Wind is the result. Meet me in a city near you so we can experience it together!, said Anthony Brown.

The 2econd Wind Live tour is a spiritual musical experience. It is a journey from praise and worship to uplifting tempos delivered through their live performance of songs from their upcoming album “Another One,” “Real,” and “He Always Wins,” along with many fan favorites like “Worth,” “Trust in You,” and “I Got That.” Anthony’s hope is that each attendee will walk away with their spirits rejuvenated and faith uplifted through his testimony of songs.

2econd Wind Live Tour Dates & Venues

October 6 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at Houston House of Blues

October 9 Orlando, FL The Abbey

October 11 Atlanta, GA The Loft

October 16 Nashville, TN The City Winery

October 19 Brooklyn, NY The Knitting Factory

October 21 Washington, DC The 930 Club

October 22 Detroit, MI The El Club

October 23 St. Louis, MO The Old Rock House

November 2 Chicago, IL The Promontory

Anthony Brown and Group therAPy’s 2econd Wind: Ready is scheduled for release October 2019.

