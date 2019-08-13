Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Local Partners Sponsor Hootie & The Blowfish Tour

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Myrtle Beach is on full display during Hootie & The Blowfish’s “Group Therapy Tour,” the band’s first in nearly a decade. Visit Myrtle Beach, along with the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCPRT), Golf Tourism Solutions, and the Myrtle Beach International Airport have partnered to sponsor the native South Carolina band’s 44-city tour.

“Hootie & The Blowfish have been fixtures in Myrtle Beach for more than three decades, from the band’s early days of playing small venues in our community to its current philanthropic efforts that have benefitted the Grand Strand,” said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. “Partnering with the band on its comeback tour and helping to market the destination to Hootie & The Blowfish’s fans makes sense, as Darius Rucker and the rest of the band continue to be true advocates of Myrtle Beach.”

As part of the sponsorship, Myrtle Beach will have a presence at all of the tour stops – including pre-concert videos and marketing promotions that highlight the Myrtle Beach area and its many attractions and activities. As many of the tour’s stops are in markets with non-stop air service to Myrtle Beach International Airport, the promotions will feature the ease of travel to the area and will incorporate airline ticket giveaways to the destination.

In addition to promotions at each tour stop, Hootie & The Blowfish will appear in Visit Myrtle Beach commercials and marketing materials throughout the remainder of the year. Commercials featuring the band will start airing in late summer to promote Myrtle Beach as the ideal fall destination and will include Hootie & The Blowfish’s 1994 hit song, “Only Wanna Be with You.”

Hootie & The Blowfish is scheduled to return again to Myrtle Beach in 2020 for the band’s 26th annual Monday After the Masters (MAM) Celebrity Pro-Am charity golf tournament, a philanthropic event featuring professional golfers and celebrities as well as a concert with the band and special guests. The event has raised more than $7 million for children’s educational and golf programs since its inception.

For more information or to book a trip to the Myrtle Beach area, go to www.visitmyrtlebeach.com.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Local Partners Sponsor Hootie & The Blowfish Tour was originally published on praiserichmond.com

