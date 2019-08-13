TV Personality, Adrienne Houghton, and More Share How Veganism Changed Their Lives in Mediaplanet’s “Vegan Living” Campaign

Source: Paul Archuleta / GettyNEW YORK (PRWEB) –Mediaplanet announces the distribution of its first cross-platform edition of “Vegan Living,” this past May in order to educate readers on how this diet trend is moving beyond a fad and is here to stay for the long term. The campaign also inspires readers to learn how they can take veganism into other areas of their life beyond food.

The print component of “Vegan Living” is distributed within the Los Angeles Times today, with a circulation of approximately 240,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000 million. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the print version of the campaign, click here. Find the campaign online here.

Adrienne Houghton, TV Personality and Business Owner graces the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview in the interior, she shares her struggles with both an underactive and overactive thyroid. She also shares her story of trying to conceive a child with her husband and Gospel recording artist Israel Houghton. By switching to a strictly Vegan diet, she has been able to control her thyroid issues as well as set herself on a healthier path to conceive a child.

This campaign was made possible with the support of Adrienne Houghton, Zooey Deschanel, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Derma-E, Chobani, The Vegan Society, Sweet Foods, Veestro, Veggie Grill, and many more.

