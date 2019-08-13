Deitrick Haddon, Maurette Brown Clark and Sheilah Belle among others set to receive Honors During Next Dimension University Super COMMENCEMENT in Los Angeles, CA

Next Dimension University’s 2019 Commencement & Awards Ceremony

Honors LA’s Legendary Apostle Fredrick K.C. Price, Marla Gibbs,

Kurt Carr, Deitrick Haddon, Maurette Brown Clark, Sheilah Belle,

Vickie Mack Latillade, Dawnn Lewis and Lynette Hawkins Stephens

Los Angeles – Dr. Joel McLeod, Chancellor of the Next Dimension University, an accredited Bible College, with campuses throughout California and extension schools throughout the USA, is pleased to announce the 2019 Commencement and Awards Ceremony Weekend. Celebrating 12 years of Academic Excellence at N.D.U. The Commencement will be held Saturday August 17th at 2:00 p.m. West Angeles Cathedral, 3600 Crenshaw BL, Los Angeles, CA. This year’s theme: Doing it Big in God. The Red Carpet will begin at 12:00 noon. The Commencement is FREE and open to the public.

This year Next Dimension University will honor Dr. Frederick K.C. Price with the Living Legend Award. Dr. Bishop Kenneth Ulmer, of Faithful Central Church, will give the commencement address. The class of 2019 will graduate 200 students and will honor Kurt Carr, Bill Duke, Marla Gibbs, Dina Andrews, Paul Jackson, Jr., Vickie Mack Latillade, Sheilah Belle, Dawnn Lewis, Lynette Hawkins Stephens, Tim Bishop Brown, Edna Sims, and many others. In attendance will be Dr. Michelle Corral, Dr. Jean Perez, Roger DeCuir, and Bishop Clarence and Prophetess Joyce Haddon of Detroit. After the commencement, there will be a formal banquet: The Black, White and Blue Gala.

The Formal Black, White and Blue Gala will be held at the LAX Hilton 5711 Century Bl. LA 90045. Guest Speaker will be Dr. Fred Price, Jr., This event includes the God Awards. Recipients will be presented their Awards by special guest, to include Dr. Joel McLeod, the NDU Chancellor, Dr. Evelyn Saucer, Dr. Evelyn Reason and Dr. Rose Parker and other distinguished presenters.

NDU Alumni and Past Honorees have included; Fred Hammond, Donald Lawrence, Yolanda Adams, Randall Cunningham, Judge Mablean, Janet’ Dubois, Judy Jacobs, Bishop Noel Jones, Cecil Murry, Jack Hayford and many more.

For more information or to purchase a Scholarship or Banquet tickets; or to make a donation, contact Dr. Evelyn Saucer, e.saucer@yahoo.com or (951) 567-9716.

About Next Dimension University

Founded in 2007, currently Dr. Joel McLeod is the President and Chancellor, of Next Dimension University that offers Associate’s, Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctor’s degrees in several disciplines including biblical counseling, religious education, sacred music and theology. Training is also available for careers such as school principal, missionary ambassador, media specialist and motivational speaker.

For additional information about Next Dimension University call 888 206-4344. Visit our website at www.nextdimensionuniversity.com.

