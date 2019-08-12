Kierra Sheard Teams Up With Missy Elliott For Her New Song ‘Don’t Judge Me’ [VIDEO]

| 08.12.19
Kierra Sheard is back and this time she’s teaming up with Missy Elliott for her new song “Don’t Judge Me.” This fast beat song is so relatable and has been receiving great responses from fans.

Sheard shared that at times when she’s at concerts or doing certain things people make comments about it on her social media pages.

She doesn’t want to be judged for having fun at a Beyonce concert or doing things that make her happy.

Beyond music, Sheard is also making her name for herself in the jewelry industry. She recently developed ‘Faith Brace’ after wearing charm bracelets, but not understanding what some of the charms meant.

Each one of her bracelets have Biblical references and she’s so excited about this new project.

Make sure you watch and listen to Kierra Sheard’s new song “Don’t Judge Me” featuring Missy Elliott and let us know what you think!

Finding Ashley Stewart 2017

The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

The & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Kierra Sheard grew up in a family that was all about singing for the Lord. She is the daughter of Karen Clark-Sheard who is a member The Clark Sisters. As a gospel artist Kierra Sheard continues to take us all the way to church when we listen to her sing. With her beautiful voice and stylish looks we just can't get enough of Kierra Sheard!

