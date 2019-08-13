In partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, North Carolina Arts Council, and Come Hear North Carolina (#ComeHearNC), the NC Museum of Art is planning a series of events that recognize the talent, legacy, and spirit of a beloved North Carolina musician. Celebrate August 16–18 with a concert and events, and donate to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s crowdfunding campaign to preserve Simone’s childhood home.

EVENTS IN THIS SERIES:

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Don’t Miss Nina Simone Weekend At The NC Museum Of Art! was originally published on foxync.com