In partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, North Carolina African American Heritage Commission, North Carolina Arts Council, and Come Hear North Carolina (#ComeHearNC), the NC Museum of Art is planning a series of events that recognize the talent, legacy, and spirit of a beloved North Carolina musician. Celebrate August 16–18 with a concert and events, and donate to the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s crowdfunding campaign to preserve Simone’s childhood home.
EVENTS IN THIS SERIES:
- Dance and Documentary (Sold Out) – Friday, August 16 | 7 PM
- Music Master Class: Nina Simone Redux, Sing a Song of Nina – Saturday, August 17 | 10:30 AM
- Music Master Class: Nina Simone, The Life of an Icon – Saturday, August 17 | 2 PM
- Celebrating Nina Simone featuring Lisa Simone in Concert – Saturday, August 17 | 8 PM
- A Conversation with Lisa Simone – Sunday, August 18 | 3 PM
Don’t Miss Nina Simone Weekend At The NC Museum Of Art! was originally published on foxync.com