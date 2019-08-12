CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Todd Dulaney Proves He Is “Gospel Music’s Anthem Writer”

todd dulaney

Source: The Belle Report / todd dulaney

(NASHVILLE, TN) – August 8, 2019 – Entertainment One’s Todd Dulaney is best known as a dynamic worship leader, husband, father, and prolific songwriter – penning some of today’s most beloved worship songs. His talent was on display when Dulaney performed a medley of his hit songs at TBN’s Holy Land Experience, and introduced the worldwide audience to a new worship anthem, “Miracles, Signs and Wonders.”

Captivated by the presence of God felt through Dulaney’s penmanship, the audience didn’t even miss the exclusion of Dulaney’s biggest songs as he led worship with his current chart-topping songs, “You’re Doing It All Again,” and “Your Great Name.”

While most artists would use an international TV platform to perform their biggest hits, this wasn’t the case for Todd Dulaney as selected numbers from his extensive catalog of worship anthems – once again, proving himself as a staple in the gospel music industry.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Todd Dulaney Proves He Is “Gospel Music’s Anthem Writer” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 5 days ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 6 days ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 6 days ago
08.06.19
Man Finds Frozen Baby In A Box In…
 2 weeks ago
07.31.19
US-ACCIDENT-ALLIGATOR-ANIMAL-DISNEY-TOURISM
Voice of Minnie Mouse Russi Taylor Dies At…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.19
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 2 weeks ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 weeks ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 3 weeks ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 3 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close