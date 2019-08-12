Todd Dulaney Proves He Is “Gospel Music’s Anthem Writer”

(NASHVILLE, TN) – August 8, 2019 – Entertainment One’s Todd Dulaney is best known as a dynamic worship leader, husband, father, and prolific songwriter – penning some of today’s most beloved worship songs. His talent was on display when Dulaney performed a medley of his hit songs at TBN’s Holy Land Experience, and introduced the worldwide audience to a new worship anthem, “Miracles, Signs and Wonders.”

Captivated by the presence of God felt through Dulaney’s penmanship, the audience didn’t even miss the exclusion of Dulaney’s biggest songs as he led worship with his current chart-topping songs, “You’re Doing It All Again,” and “Your Great Name.”

While most artists would use an international TV platform to perform their biggest hits, this wasn’t the case for Todd Dulaney as selected numbers from his extensive catalog of worship anthems – once again, proving himself as a staple in the gospel music industry.

