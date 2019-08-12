9th Annual NATD Honors Gala Set for November 19th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 8, 2019) – The Nashville Association of Talent Directors (NATD) has announced seven highly-respected honorees who will be recognized at the 9th Annual NATD Honors Gala scheduled for November 19, 2019 at the Hermitage Hotel. Tickets for the gala can be purchased here.

Honorees being awarded for their accomplishments and service to the Nashville entertainment industry include: (In Memoriam) Former CEO of Capitol Christian Music Group Bill Hearn, publishing and radio legend fondly nick-named “the Mayor of Music Row” Charlie Monk, recently retired GM of the Nashville Municipal Auditorium Bob Skoney, head of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp since 1991 Butch Spyridon, receiving the “Colonel Tom Parker Award” legendary music agent Bonnie Sugarman, Premier Global Productions and Country Thunder’s Troy Vollhoffer and the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time CeCe Winans.

“The NATD Honors Gala is a very special, intimate and heartfelt event based on the feedback we receive from our honorees and guests every year, which tells me we are creating emotions and doing things for the right reasons,” said Steve Tolman, President of NATD.

The Gala will begin with a reception at 6:00 P.M., followed by dinner and awards ceremony. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit nashvilletalentdirectors.com.

