Daniel Caesar Performs Live in London As Part of Apple Music’s Up Next Live

Daniel Caesar performed Friday evening at Apple Convent Garden in London as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Live, a series of intimate performances from past and present Apple Music Up Next artists.

Apple Music Up Next is a monthly program showcasing the best new artists in the world. Each month, Apple Music tastemakers and editors identify one artist to feature, then utilize the power of the platform to raise awareness of that artist to Apple Music’s growing audience of music fans. Apple Music Up Next also includes a deeply curated companion playlist full of incredible new artists across genres from all over the world. Additional artists participating in Up Next Live include: Bad Bunny, Omar Apollo, King Princess, Lewis Capaldi, Ashley McBryde, and Khalid.

Each artist on the diverse Up Next Live roster has been featured as an Apple Music Up Next artist in the monthly program or through the playlist. All shows will be hosted after hours in local Apple stores around the world. Apple stores frequently offer free creative sessions through Today at Apple and serve as the place where the local creative community can come together and share ideas, making them the perfect backdrop for Up Next Live.

Upcoming Up Next Live Performances:

August 16 – Ashley McBryde at Apple Michigan Avenue, Chicago

August 23 – Khalid at Apple Carnegie Library, Washington, D.C.

