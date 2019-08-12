The Gospel Song bird of the South Dottie Peoples is celebrating her birthday today. Dorothy Peoples was born on August 12, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio. It wasn’t long after that she started singing, and not long after completing high school, she toured with gospel pioneer Dorothy Norwood, a member of The Caravans.

She recorded her debut album, Live At Salem Baptist Church, in 1993 and from there, God just kept taking her higher. It was Peoples’s 1995 album, On Time God, that would forever change her role in gospel music and keep taking her higher!

Happy Birthday Dottie! We love you lady!

Happy Birthday Dottie People was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: