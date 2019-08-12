CLOSE
Church Deacon Killed Hours After Leaving Church

2018 Pastor of the Month

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

68-year-old Vondell Bethune served as a church deacon at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church and was killed hours after church service according to Pastor James Perry.

Deacon Bethune was shot and killed inside his home by his roommate Alvin Demetrus Harris, 50.  Bethune’s family said the shooting happened after Bethune asked Harris to move out and the two began arguing.

Alvin Demetrus Harris is in jail without bond accused in the murder, according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Source:  WRAL.com

 

