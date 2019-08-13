Prayer Requests “Ask, Believe, Expect, Receive”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

All Victims of Destruction

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Laverne W & Family

Family of Michael Brown

Family of Linda W

Family of Rev. Charles Hampton

Evangelist Gayle T

Robin @ West Side

Amanda D

Elbert D

Vicki L

Stacey J

Dirk J

G Hill

Naomi J

Fatimah W

Jacqueline W

Denzel W

Tyrell W

Sis. Houston

Hodges Family

Family of Eddie Hill

Deborah B

Mother Mattie Vinson

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Mary W

Deacon Lewis (Kansas City)

Gloria H

Yolanda

Alicia D.

Cortez D

Lorenzo D

Wanda C

Jerome F

Irene C

Pablo Valera

Alvin P.

Lisa E

Sis. January

