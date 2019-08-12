1 Thessalonians 5:15 (NIV) Make sure that nobody pays back wrong for wrong, but always try to be kind to each other and to everyone else.

EXPLANATION: We have heard the saying, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.” That is what this Scripture is saying. Instead of wrongful payback, we should do good to those who treat us badly. It is human nature to retaliate, but that is not what God wants. Remember, love your enemies. God will punish the wrongdoers.

Scripture For The Week “Better To Do Good–Always” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 4 hours ago

