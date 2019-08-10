5 Year Old Saves Family From Fire, Says It’s Because “He’s Smart & Brilliant”

In Chicago, a 5 year old boy is now being called a hero, after saving 13 people from a fire that had broken out in their home, after the smoke detectors malfunctioned.

FOX 32 News reports, Jayden Espinosa knew exactly what to do when a fire broke out early Saturday morning in his aunt’s South Marshfield/Back of the Yards duplex. Jayden recalled to the local outlet of the terrifying incident over the weekend. “I smelled the smoke and I got up and went outside, Auntie’s house was burning … I was scared!”

According to reports, it was about 4 a.m. when the fire suddenly broke out in the residence located on the 5000 block of South Marshfield. Everyone in his aunt’s duplex was sleeping, including Jayden’s two sisters.

The smell of smoke in the home woke Jayden up luckily. The kindergartner’s instincts led him to wake up his aunt and family members and alert them of the situation.

He didn’t stop there. Jayden then hurried downstairs, knowing that the neighbors below him were still sleeping, and notified them of the fire as well.

When asked how he knew what to do in the situation, Jayden was quick to respond, “Because I’m smart and brilliant. I got everyone out of that house because I was trying to save them.”

His mother, Tracey Espinosa, also explained that her son being in the right place at the right time was divine fate.

“[Jayden] said that God has a plan … Everything will be okay,” she recalled to Fox 32 News. “He saved everyone. If he hadn’t got sent to his Auntie’s house Wednesday, then he would’ve never been there to get everybody out of the building.”

