Watch: Lauren Daigle Debuts Music Video For “Rescue” 

Lauren Daigle took her talents to the mountains (literally) for a visual to go along with her new song, “Rescue.” 

It’s a song that confirms that no matter how far you get off trail, God’s grace and mercy is always open and available for a road to recovery. 

While she sings, I will send out an army to find you/ In the middle of the darkest night/ It’s true, I will rescue you, the mountains in the video seem to be symbolic of all the ways God moves them and how some of the best views come after the hard climb over them. 

The music video concept reminded me of this Bible verse: “Jesus replied, ‘Truly I tell you, if you have faith and do not doubt, not only can you do what was done to the fig tree, but also you can say to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and it will be done. If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.’” (Matthew 21:21-22)

Check out Lauren Daigle’s “Rescue” video below… 

Watch: Lauren Daigle Debuts Music Video For “Rescue”  was originally published on getuperica.com

